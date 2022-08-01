Ford's Maverick enters the 2023 model year with a newly available Tremor package. The package makes the compact pickup truck more capable when heading off-road thanks to suspension upgrades and additional electronic driver-assist features.

Ferrari revealed the 296 GT3 race car designed to replace the hugely successful 488 GT3 from 2023. The car is closely related to the 296 GTB but skips the road car's hybrid components.

Presentation slides alleged to be from a NASCAR meeting point to a demonstration electric series being hosted as early as 2023. The series would use prototype race cars packing more than 1,000 hp and enough battery capacity to last 30 minutes on the track.

