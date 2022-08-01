Alfa Romeo will develop a model bigger than the current Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover in the U.S. to be launched in 2027, according to CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato.

Imparato made the comments during a media call last week where he also said developing the vehicle in the U.S. doesn't necessarily mean production in the U.S. or other NAFTA countries, Reuters reported.

Alfa Romeo currently builds its vehicles exclusively in Italy.

Imparato said a decision on the type of vehicle hasn't been made, with an SUV, crossover and sedan all on the table, though he also said a traditional large SUV like the BMW X5 will probably not be the case, according to Reuters.

Jean-Philippe Imparato

A decision is expected by the end of the year.

Imparato's comments come just months after he said Alfa Romeo plans a vehicle the size of the BMW X5 to be launched in 2027 as the automaker's flagship. He said the vehicle will be electric, which is line with a previously announced plan that will see Alfa Romeo only offer electric vehicles from 2027.

Alfa Romeo, as a member of Stellantis fold, has access to four modular EV platforms: STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame. The U.S.-developed Alfa Romeo will likely ride on the STLA Large platform which will offer up to 500 miles of range and is designed for premium mid-size and large cars.

With Alfa Romeo to be fully electric in just a few years, there are rumors the automaker will send off the internal-combustion engine with a bang. The rumors point to Alfa Romeo reviving its plans for a mid-engine supercar, which were announced in 2018 but canceled the following year.