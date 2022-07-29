The U.K.'s Everrati, a company that converts much-loved classics like the Porsche 911 and Ford GT40 (replicas only, thankfully) to run on electric power, has gained a new investor in the form of Matt Rogers, a co-founder of Nest and member of the team that created the original Apple iPhone.

Everrati made the announcement on Wednesday via a Twitter post that included a photo of a 911 electric conversion commissioned by Rogers that's currently in the works. The build is being worked on at California's Aria Group, Everrati's partner in the U.S. and an expert in low-volume production. The same company unveiled its own supercar in 2017.

In a recent interview with The Verge, Rogers explained the investment as being a nexus of two things he loves: clean tech and Porsches. In his interview, Rogers explained that it was after he contacted Everrati that the company started looking at expanding in the U.S., a process that only started last fall and is still being developed.

Everrati itself was only founded in 2019 but the company already offers conversions for a range of classic models, including Land Rovers and Mercedes-Benzes. The company custom designs its electric powertrains for each model in its portfolio, with components positioned in such a way to best maintain the car's authentic driving experience. In the case of the 911, there's a rear-mounted electric motor delivering 500 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque, plus a 53-kilowatt-hour battery good for about 150 miles of range.

964-generation Porsche 911 electric conversion by Everrati

Where appropriate, certain components beyond the powertrain are also upgraded to meet modern standards (think safety) or help further future proof the car. In most cases the whole process can be reversed, should an owner want to revert to an original spec.

Everrati also plans to license its technologies to other firms. The company in July announced a new division that provides consultation and solutions for commercial clients looking to develop EV conversions. The division can help from initial concept, analysis services and feasibility study to complete turnkey EV powertrains and related software.