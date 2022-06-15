Governments are pushing for the elimination of cars with internal-combustion engines, and at some point we may see even classic cars taken off the road.

There is a way to save them, though it requires stripping out the powertrain and installing a battery-electric setup. A number of companies have started offering this service, and even some automakers, such as Volkswagen Group, General Motors and Ford, have become involved.

One company offering a comprehensive service is the U.K.'s Everrati, which has developed an electric conversion for the Ford GT40. Thankfully an original GT40 wasn't involved in this conversion. Instead, Everrati used one of the excellent replica versions built by Jupiter, Florida-based Superformance.

Ford GT40 electric conversion by Everrati

First announced last summer, Everrati's GT40 features a custom-designed powertrain generating a total 800 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque from a pair of electric motors at the rear axle. A 6.52:1 compound single ratio reduction transmission and limited-slip differential also feature.

The battery is a 60-kilowatt-hour unit that runs on a 700-volt electrical system, and Everrati said the unit has been designed to last on the racetrack. The range is claimed to be more than 125 miles and a charge from 20-80% will take about 45 minutes using a high-speed charger.

Performance figures include a 0-60 mph acceleration figure of less than four seconds and a top speed of about 125 mph.

Ford GT40 electric conversion by Everrati

To ensure optimum weight distribution and enhance vehicle dynamics, every element of the powertrain, including the battery and driveline, utilizes existing chassis structural mounting points. This has resulted in a weight distribution of 40:60 front to rear, which is closer to the ideal 50:50 split than what some original GT40s raced with. The curb weight at 2,910 pounds is also comparable to some of the original GT40 race cars when fully fuelled.

Where appropriate, certain components beyond the powertrain have also been upgraded to meet modern standards (think safety) or help further future proof the car.

Other models Everrati can convert include the 964-generation Porsche 911, Land Rover Series IIA, and W113-generation Mercedes-Benz SL.