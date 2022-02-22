New Jersey-based Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has turned the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 into a high-powered weapon that can take on the larger Ram 1500 TRX.

SVE's Colorado ZR2 Xtreme Off-Road packs a 5.3-liter supercharged V-8 producing 750 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque. That's more horsepower than the TRX, albeit less torque. The Colorado gets a reinforced 8-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive system to handle that power.

Based on the crew cab/short bed ZR2, the SVE-tuned version also uses a BDS 4.0-inch suspension lift that utilizes the stock ZR2's Multimatic DSSV (Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve) dampers. Heavy-duty traction bars are added as well to help get the extra power to the ground, while upgraded 6-piston front calipers and 13.6-inch vented rotors improve the braking power.

2022 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Xtreme Off-Road by Specialty Vehicle Engineering

On top of the stock ZR2's already purposeful exterior styling, SVE adds bed quarter-panel graphics, custom wheels, and "Xtreme" badging on the doors, grille, and tailgate. A leather interior package is also available, along with a bed-mounted full-size spare, LED light bar, and retractable side steps.

SVE didn't list pricing, but noted that it only plans to build 50 trucks for the 2022 model year. The company also puts the same supercharged V-8 in the Colorado's GMC Canyon sibling, but instead of an off-roader, it's a street truck reviving the GMC Syclone name from the 1990s.

The Colorado itself gets minor updates for the 2022 model year, including a new Trail Boss model. A redesigned Colorado is expected to arrive for the 2023 model year. Prototypes have already been spotted testing, including a new version of the ZR2.