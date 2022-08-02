Shortly after the related Chevrolet Colorado debuted last week, GMC announced on Tuesday the 2023 Canyon will debut on Aug. 11. The company also said the Canyon will get a special Edition 1 package for the AT4X off-road variant.

GMC confirmed the Canyon AT4X in April, making the mid-size pickup truck the second GMC model to get the AT4X treatment after the full-size Sierra 1500. GMC previously said the standard AT4X will have 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, but it hasn't disclosed other details.

A newly released teaser photo of the AT4X Edition 1 shows a push bar with an LED light bar, and a GMC press release mentioned a factory lift kit, but it's unclear which features are specific to the Edition 1 and which will be offered on the standard AT4X. The Edition 1 will be available for customer reservations at launch, GMC said, with exact timing to be announced at a later date.

2023 GMC Canyon AT4X teaser

We do know that the Canyon will get the same upgrades as the redesigned 2023 Chevrolet Colorado revealed last month. That means it will have a new frame with the front axle moved forward 2.9 inches and a 3.1-inch wheelbase stretch, as well as more standard driver-assist technology, an updated infotainment system, and wheels that use the same bolt pattern as General Motors' full-size trucks.

Like the Colorado, expect the current Canyon's inline-4, V-6, and turbodiesel engines to be replaced by a single 2.7-liter turbo-4, with different outputs depending on trim. Every 2023 Colorado also gets an 8-speed automatic transmission, and we expect that to be the case with the Canyon as well.

Check back next week for full details on the 2023 GMC Canyon.