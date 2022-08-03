The Genesis G90 has been redesigned for the 2023 model year, with the latest generation of the flagship sedan nudging closer to the $100,000 barrier. The good news is it comes loaded with a long list of standard features to help justify the steep price tag.

Chevrolet has only just revealed its redesigned Colorado and soon we'll see the reveal of the truck's GMC Canyon sibling. In addition to new styling, Canyon fans can look forward to a new platform and new powertrains.

A prototype for the redesigned Maserati GranTurismo has been spotted again, in electric guise. The car, which will carry the designation Folgore, Italian for “lightning,” is coming in 2023 with over 1,200 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Genesis G90's $89,495 starting price includes long list of standard features

2023 GMC Canyon teased, debuts Aug. 11

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore spy shots and video: Electric GT coming with over 1,200 hp

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee review

MTV's “Pimp My Ride” returns this month with new host—watch the trailer here

Tesla Model Y: Californians can subscribe by the month to drive best-selling EV

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class spy shots: Boxy compact crossover due for update

2022-2023 Toyota Tacoma recalled for child seat anchor weakness

Super Cruise will soon cover 400,000 miles of roads in US and Canada

Electric semis might get up to $40,000 credit under reconciliation bill moving through Congress