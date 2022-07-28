Ford CEO Jim Farley took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the debut of the redesigned Ford Mustang on September 14.

The debut will take place at a revamped Detroit auto show that will be run more like a festival than a traditional auto show. Sales should follow in 2023, meaning we're likely to see the car arrive as a 2024 model.

Excited to confirm that we’ll unveil the all-new, seventh-generation @FordMustang September 14 at the Detroit Auto Show. It’s a stunning car and I’m excited to share it with the world! 🐎 #SaveTheManuals pic.twitter.com/d2kdQioBWY — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) July 27, 2022

The new Mustang, referred to internally as the S650 (the current car is the S550), represents the seventh generation of the nameplate, and prototypes have been spotted for more than a year, in Ecoboost and GT guises, as well as the convertible body style.

The prototypes hint at an evolutionary design, which points to the new Mustang riding on an updated version of the current car's bespoke D2C platform. It was rumored at one point Ford was planning to use a version of the modular CD6 platform that debuted in the latest Explorer, a move that would have likely seen the Mustang grow in size. However, this no longer looks to be the case.

2024 Ford Mustang spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mustang fans can look forward to some electrification with the upcoming redesign, however. The long-awaited hybrid option that was originally promised to be introduced around 2020 is expected to be introduced on the new Mustang.

Expect the hybrid powertrain to sit in a performance halo model. There's talk it will feature a traditional V-8 up front sending drive to the rear wheels, coupled with an electric motor (or two) at the front axle. There's also expected to be enough battery capacity for a small electric range.

2024 Ford Mustang spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Other powertrain options should include the turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-4 and 5.0-liter V-8 from the current car, perhaps with tweaks for improved performance or fuel efficiency, or both. A 6-speed manual is also expected to continue, together with an available 10-speed automatic.

The Mustang's redesign can't come soon enough as U.S. sales dropped to 52,414 units in 2021, which was down 14.2% on the previous year and the lowest level in the nameplate's history. However, that was also partially due to disruptions and some buyers likely switching to the Mustang Mach-E.