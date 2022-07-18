Not all of us can afford to collect classic cars, but purchasing stamps with your favorite wheels printed on them can also be fun.

The U.S. Postal Service periodically issues stamp collections featuring an automotive theme, and the latest features some of our favorite pony cars.

Known as the Pony Cars Forever collection, it's comprised of five stamps featuring the 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT, 1969 AMC Javelin SST, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302, and 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T.

U.S. Postal Service Pony Car Forever stamps

The Camaro, Challenger and Mustang stamps are sure to be popular among younger stamp collectors, since those original nameplates all have modern equivalents, while the Cougar and Javelin should definitely appeal to muscle and pony car fans of an older generation.

Some previous automotive collections include a 2018 issue of Hot Wheels cars and a 2013 issue of muscle cars.

The launch of the Pony Cars Forever collection will take place on August 25 at the 2022 Great American Stamp Show, which runs August 25-28 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento, California. The stamps will be available for sale at Post Office locations as well as via the Postal Service's online store.