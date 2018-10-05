Hot Wheels stamps help celebrate 50 years of the toy car

News
4 minutes ago
Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Stamps
Hot Wheels is rounding out its 50th birthday celebrations this year. Although not nearly as cool as the Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Chevrolet Camaro, commemorative Hot Wheels stamps are something any fan can afford.
The U.S. Postal Service announced a collection of Hot Wheels stamps to mark the toy car's birthday and celebrate some of the wildest designs ever cooked up for our favorite orange race tracks. The stamps made their debut at the Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend.
In total, 10 Hot Wheels designs are cemented in history with the stamps designed by Greg Breeding and art director William J. Gicker. Each stamp features a Hot Wheels car, its name, and the words "USA" and "Forever" in one of the corners. That means these are Forever stamps that can be used on 1st Class envelopes even if pricing goes up from the price at which the stamps are purchased.
The cars depicted are from top row left to right and bottom row left to right are:
