Elon Musk trolls SEC on Twitter, doubles down, SEC agreement not done deal

Oct 4, 2018
Follow Joel

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk at Tesla Store opening in Westfield Mall, London, Oct 2013

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk at Tesla Store opening in Westfield Mall, London, Oct 2013

Just days after settling with the Securities Exchange Commission, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to troll the SEC on Thursday.

"Just want to that (sic) the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!" Musk tweeted.

The CEO then doubled down in a response to Silicon Valley socialite Robert Scobe, after Scoble suggested it should have said committee, not commission.

ALSO SEE: DOJ wants to know if Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke the law in going-private tweets

On Saturday Musk settled with the SEC resulting in a $40 million fine—half to be paid by Tesla and half to be paid by Musk—and Musk is to step down as chairman of the board for at least three years.

The agreement also called for two new independent directors to join Tesla's board.

Also on Thursday Reuters reported that U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan gave Musk and the SEC until October 11 to justify why the settlement is fair and reasonable.

The U.S. Department of Justice might be investigating Musk separately, but officials haven't confirmed the investigation.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Ferrari 812 Superfast-based Monza speedsters debut in Paris, first of new Icona series Ferrari 812 Superfast-based Monza speedsters debut in Paris, first of new Icona series
Polestar 1 reaches pre-production stage Polestar 1 reaches pre-production stage
2019 Kia K900 first drive review: Tighter and more European 2019 Kia K900 first drive review: Tighter and more European
VW targets 150,000 EV sales by 2020, over 1 million by 2025 VW targets 150,000 EV sales by 2020, over 1 million by 2025
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.