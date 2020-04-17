Ford on Wednesday announced a pair of performance upgrades for the Ranger and Mustang GT that owners may want to seriously consider.

The upgrades, developed by Ford Performance, consist of engine calibrations that see both power and torque increased, not only at the peaks but throughout the rev range.

The Ranger's upgrade is code-named M-9603-REB and sees the mid-size pickup truck's 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 receive 45 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque, bringing peak output to 315 hp and 370 lb-ft. The upgrade also includes a high-flow air filter and for models with the 10-speed automatic transmission, it includes an optimized shift program that Ford says delivers crisper, more precise shift changes.

The Mustang GT's calibration is designed for models from the 2018 to 2020 model years. It sees output rise by 19 hp and 18 lb-ft, bringing the new totals to 479 hp and 438 lb-ft. The upgrade also sees an additional 42 lb-ft at 2,000 rpm. This upgrade also includes a cold-air intake and a larger 87-millimeter throttle body (vs. 80 mm stock).

The upgrade for the Ranger costs $825 and the one for the Mustang GT will set you back $1,275. Both are legal in all 50 states, and both maintain the factory warranty while also coming with their own 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, when installed by a Ford dealer or certified technician.

The one downside is that premium fuel, i.e. 91 octane or higher, is required for both.