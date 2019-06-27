Ford has updated its Super Duty truck range for 2020 and included among the lineup is a off-road package dubbed Tremor, which is available on the F-250 and F-350 models and in multiple grades.

The package turns the big Ford into a worthy alternative to Ram's 2500 Power Wagon, and it has the advantage that it's available with either the 2020 Super Duty's new 7.3-liter V-8 or the 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8.

Ford hasn't released performance numbers for its 2020 Super Duty just yet but said the truck will boast better towing and payload specs than the Ram Power Wagon, which makes sense since the Ram only comes with a 6.4-liter V-8. The Ram also has an 8-speed automatic versus the Ford's 10-speed.

Key upgrades of the Tremor Off-Road Package include upgraded suspension, off-road running boards, an off-road-enhanced driving modes selector, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in massive 35-inch all-terrain tires—the largest tires ever fitted to a heavy-duty pickup truck.

2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 Tremor Off-Road Package

Beyond the tires, Ford's truck team added a 2.0-inch front-end lift and a shorter air dam to improve ground clearance, which is now 10.8 inches, or enough for 33 inches of fording depth. The approach and departure angles also measure in at 31.65 and 24.51 degrees, respectively.

Other tweaks include progressive-rate springs designed to stiffen quicker as they're compressed, along with a new rear stabilizer bar and upgraded shocks to make traversing over rough terrain as smooth as possible. The Tremor Off-Road Package also includes a locking rear differential and a new Dana limited-slip front differential to help send power where it's needed.

2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 Tremor Off-Road Package

The Super Duty's driving modes selector is also enhanced with a new rock-crawl mode and the Trail Control feature that made its debut in the 2019 F-150 Raptor. The latter is akin to a cruise control system for off-roading, as it automatically adjusts power and braking to each individual wheel to enable the driver to focus on steering when crossing challenging terrain.

The Tremor Off-Road Package will be available when the 2020 Super Duty hits dealerships later this year.