Ram's 2500 Power Wagon now has some tough competition. Ford's latest Super Duty is available with a new Tremor Off-Road Package that adds a number of off-road goodies including massive 35-inch all-terrain tires.

Audi's A5 is about to receive a major update with refreshed styling, new tech, and new powertrains. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals many of the new details.

Mitsubishi is reportedly considering a new Evo with a 341-horsepower mild-hybrid powertrain and sedan and hatch body styles. The plan is to twin the vehicle with the next generation of Renault's Megane RS.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Ford Super Duty gets Tremor Off-Road Package with available 7.3-liter V-8

2021 Audi A5 Sportback spy shots

Mitsubishi reportedly plots Evo XI twinned with next Renault Megane RS

Majority of drivers surveyed report that active safety tech prevented a crash

First drive review: Feeling good in the 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8

Rivian says more "gear tunnel" accessories coming

BMW will reportedly replace i8 with new sports car based on Vision M Next

2019 Toyota Camry vs. 2019 Nissan Altima: Compare Cars

Adrian Newey tapped to design Aston Martin Valkyrie racer

Battle over EV tax credit pits automakers against oil interests