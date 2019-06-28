The Chevrolet Camaro may be put out to pasture; we drove the 2020 Bentley Continental GT; we took a closer look at "Jurassic Park" Jeep Wrangler re-creations. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

A bombshell report claimed the Chevrolet Camaro will run its course through 2023 and then disappear. Again. Supposedly, the seventh-generation car has been shelved indefinitely.

San Francisco was the backdrop four our first drive of the 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8. We found out if the V-8 is greater than the W-12.

We dove into the world of "Jurassic Park" Jeep Wrangler re-creations and discovered it's far more than a film car.

On the other side of the ocean, we piloted a Jeep Wrangler to cross the Rubicon in a Rubicon. Or, at least we think we did.

Finally, a former Corvette engineer sounded off on the upcoming 2020 Chevrolet mid-engine Corvette. He said he's somewhat worried about the car's move from front-engine, to mid-engine, and recalled his time on the C8-generation Corvette's development team.