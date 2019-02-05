The truck wars are on for 2019.

On Monday the 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty reported for duty with a tweaked design, new and updated powertrain options, and more tech to make towing easier.

2020 Ford Super Duty F-450

Gas or diesel

2020 Super Duty buyers will have three engines to choose from: two gas- and one diesel-powered.

The standard gas-powered 6.2-liter V-8 returns, but a new Ford-built 7.3-liter gas-powered V-8 engine option joins the lineup this year as does an upgraded 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 engine. Ford said the updated diesel engine and new gas unit hook up to a Ford 10-speed automatic transmission while the smaller gas engine only has six forward gears.

Ford didn't announce power outputs yet, but said the 7.3-liter gas V-8 will be the most powerful in its class. Should the turbodisel want to make the same claim it'll need over 1,000 pound-feet of torque to top the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty's oil-burner.

2020 Ford Super Duty

Technology

Ford's ported over its hands-free Pro Trailer Backup Assist system from the F-150 and Expedition to the 2019 Super Duty lineup to help maneuver large trailers in tight spots a little bit easier. The system can work with all trailer styles including fifth-wheel and gooseneck setups.

Active safety tech automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and blind-spot monitors with trailer coverage is available.

To keep everything and everyone connected every 2020 Super Duty will feature a 4G LTE connection with WiFi hotspot along with wireless charging and USB-C ports.

2020 Ford Super Duty F-450

Nip and tuck

The front end features updated grille with dual-rear-wheel Super Duties fitted with a high-flow grille for extra powertrain cooling.

Look closely and the LED headlights, taillights, fog lights and tailgate design have all be tweaked.

Inside Platinum models now feature Onyx Argento wood while Limited models are trimmed with black coarse ash wood.

Pricing, powertrain outputs, and capabilities weren't fully outlined, but expect more details before the 2020 F-250 Super Duty goes on sale later this fall.