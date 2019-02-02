Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, the American racing team and sports car builder, is shifting its focus with its next vehicle. It's called the Boot and it takes its inspiration from the original Baja Boot that GM engineer and hot rodder Vic Hickey designed for the inaugural Baja 1000 in 1967. While that vehicle looked more like a dune buggy, this one is an off-road SUV that will launch this year as a 2020 model.

SCG announced the pricing and availability on Facebook on Wednesday, and showed images of a four-door model, which will arrive next year as a 2021 model. SCG said the four-door model will cost $287,500 and each one will be fully optioned. The Boot will also receive the heart of a Chevrolet Corvette Z06. That's correct, the SCG Boot features the 650-hp a 6.2-liter supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 engine.

The two-door Boot, which will go on sale this year, is sold out. Only five examples will be built, and one will be in street/race spec.

Motor Authority also spoke to both Ted Johnson of Milestone Motorcars in Boynton Beach, Florida, one of two dealers who sells the Boot, and Jim Glickenhaus himself. We learned that the first of these brawny off-road SUVs will arrive in May, it will be the street/race vehicle, and it will get GM's 460-hp LS1 V-8 because the LT4 is just too powerful for the rigors of Baja racing. We also learned that the two-door models will not have a back seat and should sell for around $258,000. When the four-door arrives, buyers will be able to choose between two-door or four-door models, but Glickenhaus recommends the two-door for those who want to race their Boot.

The Facebook post said that there will be 20 2021 models, and that, as of Wednesday, SCG had 17 order slots left for the 2021 models. When we spoke to Glickenhaus, he said he'd like to sell the Boot for 10 years and eventually move production into the hundreds.

The Facebook post also noted that customers can opt for a Level 6 armor package, which adds $166,750 to the price.

Inside, the 4-door Boot boasts two inboard front seats, which gives rear passengers an excellent view out of the windshield and helps reduce motion sickness because those rear passengers won't have to look at the back of the front seats, according to SCG.

These Boots were made for racing, too. The company plans to take all five of the first examples to the 2019 Baja 1000 this November. The four street-only Boots will pre-run the course and the street/race vehicle will compete in a class reserved for street-legal SUVs. The original Baja Boot, developed by Vic Hickey and later sold to and raced by actor Steve McQueen, will also be there.

Slots for the 2020 race are open via SCG and each Boot owner, should they choose to enter, will have the full support of the racing team, through for a price. Other Boot owners will be able to enjoy a luxury Baja experience that includes a stay in a boutique hotel and pre-running the course.

These are all perks of ownership. Move quickly, though, because the 2021 build slots will likely go fast.

—Senior Editor Kirk Bell contributed to this report.