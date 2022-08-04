Cadillac has been spotted testing a prototype for an electric compact crossover with similar styling to the mid-size Lyriq. It's the smallest of five confirmed Cadillac electric vehicles, and the debut should happen next year.

Porsche has revealed that a convertible was one of three additional body styles envisaged for the original Cayenne. Porsche even got around to building a one-off example during the convertible's design phase, but the project never proceeded from there.

Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar has been spotted testing hard at the Nürburgring. It's possible AMG is preparing for an attempt on the lap record for production cars, a record AMG already holds.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news

2024 Cadillac electric compact crossover spy shots: Lyriq's smaller sibling spotted

Meet the Porsche Cayenne convertible that never was

Mercedes-Benz AMG One hits the 'Ring in possible record attempt preparation

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross review

Ford Explorer receives new look, 27-inch touchscreen in China

Lucid halves 2022 production estimate, citing continued supply-chain issues

Nissan Maxima dies after 2023, may return for electric era

2022 Nissan Pathfinder review

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS spy shots: Hardcore convertible coming with almost 500 hp

Stellantis fined $300 million over dirty diesel engines in Jeep, Ram models