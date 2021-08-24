Land Rover is currently out testing new generations of its Range Rover and related Range Rover Sport.

These latest spy shots and video show prototypes for the Range Rover Sport, specifically the high-performance SVR version.

The current Range Rover Sport SVR is one of our favorite performance crossovers, and Land Rover has managed to move over 20,000 of them since the 2014 launch. This popularity is thanks in part to the vehicle's combination of luxury and track capability. In other words, it's a crossover that's not only fast but also comfy. The next one should only improve on these qualities.

We know this is the SVR because of the additional intakes in the front fascia, plus a diffuser integrated into the rear fascia that also houses a pair of exhaust tips on either side. You’ll also notice the enlarged brake rotors and calipers that almost fill the wheels.

Set to underpin the redesigned Range Rover and Range Rover Sport is Land Rover's new MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform. The platform has been designed to fit both internal-combustion and electric powertrains, and it is also lighter than the D7 platform it replaces. This latter attribute should help improve the performance of the redesigned SVR.

Power will most likely come from Jaguar Land Rover's familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V-8, though we could see a BMW V-8 used instead. The 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 is used in the current Range Rover Sport SVR, where it dishes out 575 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Beyond the potent powerplant, the redesigned SVR should also benefit from tweaks to the transmission, suspension and anti-roll system.

SVR development is handled by Jaguar Land Rover’s personalization department known as SVO. Vehicles with the SVR tag are aimed at offerings from Audi Sport, BMW M and Mercedes-Benz AMG. Rivals for the Range Rover Sport SVR from those other brands include the Audi RS Q8, BMW X6 M, and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63 Coupe. Interested buyers may also want to consider the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe.

Look for the redesigned Range Rover Sport to start sales in 2023 as a 2024 model. The SVR version should arrive shortly after launch, also as a 2024 model.