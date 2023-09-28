Honda on Thursday provided the first details on its 2024 Prologue, an electric mid-size crossover the automaker promises with an EPA range estimate of up to 300 miles.

Sales will start in early 2024 and the starting price will be below $50,000.

Given those figures, Honda looks to finally have a credible EV on its hands following years of false starts with its Clarity line of electrified vehicles. That's thanks mostly to General Motors which has supplied its Ultium EV platform and battery technology set for the Prologue.

GM will also build the Prologue for Honda at a plant in North America, a move that will enable the vehicle to be eligible for EV tax credits. The deal is similar to the one between GM and Acura for the 2024 ZDX electric crossover.

2024 Honda Prologue

Honda will eventually move to developing EVs for the U.S. on an in-house platform. The first of these will be a "mid- to large-size EV" based on Honda's upcoming e:Architecture platform. It's due in 2025 and is thought to be a crossover. Production will likely take place in Ohio, where Honda is upgrading its plants to support EV production.

The sole battery announced for the Prologue is an 85-kwh unit that enables DC fast-charging at rates of up to 155 kw, or enough to add 65 miles of range in around 10 minutes.

Buyers will be able to choose between single-motor front-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive. Honda is yet to announce performance of the single-motor setup but the dual-motor setup is rated at 288 hp.

The length and wheelbase of the Prologue measure in at 192 and 121.8 inches, respectively. Those figures are a match for the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, the Ultium-based EV that the Prologue is likely twinned with. The Acura ZDX measures almost six inches longer.

2024 Honda Prologue 2024 Honda Prologue 2024 Honda Prologue

Inside, there are five seats split over two rows and 25.2 cubic feet of cargo space. This can expand to 57.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat. Up front sits an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.3-inch infotainment screen as standard. The infotainment system has Google Built-In and features popular Google apps built in, though owners will still be able to control the vehicle via Android Auto or wireless Apple CarPlay.

The Prologue will make its public debut late next month during the 2023 Tokyo auto show. Honda will also use the event to present an electric sports car concept. Honda is committed to having 30 EVs in its global lineup as soon as 2030 and the automaker wants its entire vehicle fleet to be zero-emission by 2040.