Honda, like most major automakers, is on a mission to reduce carbon emissions across its operations. Key to this for Honda will be a move to exclusively selling battery- and hydrogen-electric vehicles globally by 2040.

Honda has been slow to bring credible EVs onto the market, at least in the U.S., but the automaker will accelerate things this decade. Honda a year ago said it will launch 30 EVs globally by 2030, some of which will reach the U.S.

Its first to reach local showrooms will be the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX crossovers due in 2024, though both models will feature General Motors' Ultium EV platform and battery technology set. GM will also build the vehicles for Honda.

A mid- to large-size EV based on Honda's own platform (previously referred to as e:Architecture), thought to be a crossover, will then follow in 2025, Honda said on Tuesday. The date is one year earlier than previously announced.

2024 Honda Prologue

A line of affordable EVs based on an additional platform co-developed with GM as part of an extended collaboration between the two automakers will follow in 2027.

Honda's own platform, which will eventually underpin multiple future EVs, will feature an electric and electronic (E&E) architecture that utilizes Honda’s own vehicle operating system and in-vehicle software, including a new generation of user interface and digital services, due to be updatable through over-the-air updates through the product lifespan, the automaker said on Tuesday.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S prototype

Honda will also build some of its new EVs in the U.S. The automaker is in the process of upgrading two vehicle plants and an engine plant located in Ohio to support production of EVs and EV components. It also plans to construct a battery plant in partnership with LG Energy Solution.

The new EV brand Afeela that Honda is developing with Sony will likely utilize one of the Honda plants. The first Afeela was revealed in January as a sleek sedan. It was confirmed by Afeela to enter production at a North American plant in 2025.

Afeela electric sedan prototype

To power some of its future EVs, Honda is developing both semi-solid- and all-solid-state batteries. Honda said on Tuesday it is developing the semi-solid-state batteries with the battery technology company SES. The automaker also said it will start pilot production of its own all-solid-state battery in 2024, with a view to having it powering a production model within the second half of the decade.