Honda on Tuesday announced a wide-ranging strategy that will see the automaker invest more than $60 billion in R&D over the next 10 years, with the bulk of the funds to be spent on development of electric vehicles and software.

The strategy will see Honda launch 30 EVs globally by 2030, at which point the automaker plans to be selling around two million EVs annually. While most of Honda's products these days don't offer much excitement, Honda's strategy includes plans for two electric sports models, one of which could potentially be a redesigned NSX.

Honda released teaser shots depicting the sports models hidden beneath a sheet. One of the models, described as a “flagship” car, features proportions of a mid-engine supercar. Considering the NSX is sold globally as a Honda, it's possible this flagship model will end up as a redesigned NSX, likely to be sold in the U.S. as an Acura.

Acura boss Jon Ikeda confirmed plans for a third-generation NSX last summer when Acura rolled out the 2022 NSX Type S to mark the end of the current second-generation model's run. His comments at the time implied that the next NSX would be powered by something other than a standalone internal-combustion powertrain like the first-gen car and a hybrid setup like the second-gen car.

The second sports model was described as a specialty car. It looks to feature the proportions of a front-engine rear-wheel-drive sports car and as a result may serve as a spiritual successor to the S2000.

Teaser for Honda electric specialty sports car

Honda didn't mention timing for its electric sports models.

The strategy announcement comes just a week after Honda said it will work with General Motors to develop a range of affordable EVs based on a new, global-focused platform utilizing next-generation versions of GM's Ultium platform and battery technology. These new affordable EVs are due from 2027.

Honda will also launch EVs based on its own newly developed platform known as the e:Architecture, starting from 2026.

Before these platforms arrive, Honda and Acura will each launch an electric SUV based on GM's current Ultium platform. These SUVs will arrive in 2024 and GM will handle the production.

Honda on Tuesday also reaffirmed its plans to develop solid-state batteries, a technology that promises lower costs, more range and faster charge times than current liquid-type batteries. Honda plans to build a pilot production line for solid-state batteries and start demonstration production by the spring of 2024.