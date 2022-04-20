Given the rising prices pretty much everywhere, it's impressive to see you can still buy a rear-wheel-drive sports car for under 30 grand.

That's the case with the 2023 Subaru BRZ which is priced to start from $29,615, including a $1,020 destination charge. Subaru couldn't completely avoid cost pressures, though. The 2023 model is priced slightly higher than the 2022 model which started from $28,955 and was the first year for this generation of the BRZ.

The sub-$30,000 price tag for the 2023 BRZ is when equipped with the standard 6-speed manual. Opt for the available 6-speed automatic and you'll need to pay at least $31,115. We'll let that slide, too, as the manual is really the transmission to get, though the automatic isn't a bad choice, either.

As the BRZ was just redesigned last year, there isn't much in the way of changes. The sole powertrain remains a 2.4-liter flat-4 generating 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The 0-60 mph time is six seconds with the manual and seven seconds with the automatic.

There's also a decent list of standard equipment including a Torsen limited-slip differential, LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a stability control system with a track mode. Part of the digital instrument cluster includes a customizable meter that can display amps, coolant temperature or lateral g forces. When the track mode is selected, the tachometer switches from a conventional circular design to a linear graph.

An 8-inch infotainment screen is also standard. The infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, as well as a rear-view camera.

The 2023 BRZ goes on sale this summer. Pricing information for the car's 2023 Toyota GR86 twin hasn't been announced.

For more on the Subaru BRZ, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.