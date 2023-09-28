A redesigned BMW X2 is coming soon, and it will include an electric version that will likely be badged an iX2. BMW has released a teaser shot of the electric X2, though the automaker hasn't confirmed whether it will reach the U.S.

Subaru has a hotter WRX variant coming soon. It will be called the WRX TR, and a teaser shot released by Subaru hints that the new variant is the car spotted testing by our spy photographer back in May. All Subaru will say about the WRX TR is that it will be sharper and more enthusiast-focused.

A North Carolina company formed by veterans is offering EV conversions for classic Land Rovers. The conversion swaps out the old and often unreliable running gear of a classic Land Rover like the original Defender and replaces it with a 600-hp electric powertrain that uses parts taken from wrecked Teslas. One of the conversions is featured in the latest episode of “Jay Leno's Garage.”

