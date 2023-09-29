Toyota revealed a Tundra with a bespoke interior developed in partnership with Saddleback Leather, a Texas company that specializes in high-end leather products that look good and are long lasting. Only 1,500 Tundras with the bespoke interior will be built, all based on the full-size truck's 1794 grade.

Volkswagen Group made some major production announcements, one of which is plans to build the next-generation Volkswagen Golf on a dedicated EV platform known as the SSP. The SSP platform, which will eventually spawn the majority of vehicles across VW Group's portfolio of brands, isn't due until 2028, meaning the new Golf is still some years away.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is already a superb option for anyone looking for a track-focused sports car, but Porsche unveiled a 911 even more capable when it comes to carving up a racetrack. It's called the 911 GT3 R Rennsport, and it's a limited-edition track car that costs more than $1 million.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition boasts bespoke trim

VW confirms electric Golf, cancels second Wolfsburg plant

Porsche 911 GT3 R race car spawns track car priced over $1M

Review: 2024 Genesis G80

2024 Lexus TX is a luxury 3-row SUV priced from $55,050

Honda inks charging-network deals for Prologue and Acura ZDX

Watch Lamborghini LMDh driver tame the Revuelto at the track

Toyota Sequoia vs. Chevy Tahoe: Compare Large SUVs

Stellantis pauses production at plant building Maseratis

StoreDot could help speed up charging in future Volvo EVs