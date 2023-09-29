A new Porsche race car debuted, we tested Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot system, and the 2025 Cadillac Escalade underwent testing. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Porsche used Rennsport Reunion to unveil its latest race car, dubbed the 911 GT3 R Rennsport. Limited to just 77 units, each costing $1,046,000, the GT3 R Rennsport is set to be one of the most track capable cars ever built by the automaker.

Subaru teased the 2024 WRX TR ahead of its debut on Oct. 7. Said to be a sharper and more enthusiast-focused, the WRX TR seems to feature larger wheels, upgraded brakes, and a small decklid lip spoiler.

We tested Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot hands-free driver automation system and deemed it advances self-driving capability to the next step. While watching a movie on the EQS's touchscreen, the electric car drove itself down Interstate 10 through afternoon traffic. A preview of the future reveals a more relaxing way to commute in traffic.

The 2024 Kia EV9 will cost less than $60,000 when it arrives later this year. The electric three-row crossover SUV will arrive initially in base form, dubbed Light, with a 76.1-kwh battery pack and single rear motor rated at 215 hp. A more powerful dual-motor model with larger battery and more range will follow.

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade began testing on public roads. The exterior will receive a mild update with both ends receiving new lights and the front end getting an updated grille. Inside, there will be a more substantial update with the electric Escalade IQ's dashboard full of screens. Expect sales to begin next year.