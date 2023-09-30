Nissan's latest Z sports car has spawned its more hardcore Nismo variant for 2024, and we tested one this week. The new Z Nismo brings extra power, aerodynamic mods, and a stiffened chassis, all designed to improve the Z's performance at the racetrack.

Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport

For ultimate track rats, Porsche rolled out a track car derived from its 911 GT3 R race car. Just 77 will be built, each costing more than than $1 million.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe

Mercedes-Benz revealed the coupe-like versions of its new GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance compact crossovers arriving at dealerships next year. An electrified 4-cylinder features in both variants, with peak power coming in at 416 and 671 hp, respectively.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

Another coupe-like crossover in the headlines this week was the Genesis GV80 Coupe. It was revealed this week together with a round of updates for the regular GV80.

2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition

Toyota revealed a Tundra with a bespoke interior developed in partnership with Saddleback Leather, a Texas company that specializes in high-end leather products. The special truck is based on the Tundra's 1794 grade and limited to 1,500 units in total.

Ford BlueCruise 1.2

Ford is rolling out an updated version of its automated driver-assist feature known as BlueCruise (previously known as ActiveGlide for Lincolns), and we tested it this week. Despite only software tweaks being implemented, the latest version is vastly superior to the previous one.

Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot

We also tested a more advanced automated driver-assist feature from Mercedes-Benz. Known as Drive Pilot, it enables the driver to look away from the road—long enough to watch videos or surf the Internet.

2025 Cadillac Escalade-V ESV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

And finally, Cadillac was spotted testing an updated Escalade. The prototypes suggest it will be given an update to match the styling and technology of the electric Escalade IQ.