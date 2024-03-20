Ram recently entered the heavy-duty off-roader fray with a new Rebel version of its 2500 Heavy Duty, and we've just tested it. It sports all of the usual upgrades like underbody protection, raised suspension, and off-road tires, and combines this with the choice of gas and diesel mills.

Audi was spotted testing a prototype for its next-generation Q3. The new compact crossover is expected to arrive late this year or early next, and will ride on an updated version of the platform found under the current model. It will be among Audi's last models still equipped with a gas engine, and may be offered exclusively as a hybrid.

Lotus has launched a new personalization service called Lotus Chapman Bespoke. The new service offers a lot more options than Lotus' previous attempts at personalization, including the opportunity for customers to commission true one-off builds.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

