Ferrari engineers are out evaluating a prototype for the successor to the 812 Superfast. The new super GT is expected to debut this year with stunning looks, a new platform, a new V-12 engine, and possibly some form of electrification.

The Ford Ranger Raptor is finally available in the U.S., and we just tested it. The baby Raptor sports the same powertrain (albeit with a slightly different power output) as the Bronco Raptor, plus 33-inch BFGoodrich K03 All-Terrain tires, and 10.7 inches of ground clearance.

BMW revealed its Vision Neue Klasse X. The striking concept previews a compact crossover set to enter production in 2025 as the first member in BMW's much-hyped Neue Klasse family of electric vehicles. The new crossover is expected to replace the current iX3 sold overseas, and will likely carry that name into production.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Ferrari 812 Superfast successor spied on the road

Review: 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor induces rapture off-road and on

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X previews electric SUV due in 2025

Review: 2024 Lincoln Navigator

2025 Infiniti QX80 arrives with concept car looks, turbo V-6 power

Shell is shedding some gas stations in favor of EV charging

VW Group's Cupra to enter US as EV brand

Review: 2024 Hyundai Elantra

Ford Ranger Raptor gets its own driving school program

Review: 2024 Lexus RX 450h+ half-steps into future