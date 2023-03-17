Ferrari's stunning Roma coupe has spawned an equally stunning drop-top known as the Roma Spider. The car is the replacement for the Portofino M, and instead of that car's retractable hard-top roof, the Roma Spider has gone with a more traditional soft-top—the first for a front-engined Ferrari in more than 50 years.

Audi's CEO has confirmed the automaker will introduce a new naming strategy to help make it clearer for customers which models are electric and which still have an internal-combustion engine. The naming strategy is being introduced ahead of Audi's plan to launch 20 new or updated vehicles by the end of 2025.

Germany's Techart has returned with an even more extreme version of its 800-hp GT Street R flagship. The new version features upgrades from the company's new Flyweight sub-brand aimed at improving track performance.

