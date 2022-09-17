Ferrari this week revealed the Purosangue, the automaker's first SUV, and also its first production 4-door vehicle. The high-riding prancing horse is the successor to the GTC4 Lusso and packs a newly developed V-12 engine good for 715 hp.

Pagani Utopia

Pagani revealed its successor to the Huayra, and the design is sure to be polarizing. What's hard not to love, though, is the car's powertrain, a twin-turbocharged V-12 that generates 852 hp and can be paired with a manual transmission.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Ford's revealed its redesigned 2024 Mustang this week. While the design followed a familiar path, there are still plenty of surprises, one of them being the new Dark Horse performance series containing track-focused variants.

2023 Chrysler 300C

A new 2023 Chrysler 300C was also revealed this week. The nameplate is back for 2023 and 2023 only, and production will be capped to just 2,200 units.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek (Japan spec)

We also saw the covers come off the redesigned 2024 Subaru Crosstrek. The popular compact crossover enters its third generation with refinements all around, though only the specifications for the Japanese market have been announced.

Lightyear 0 wind-tunnel testing

Dutch electric vehicle startup Lightyear is working on a fastback sedan as its first model. The company this week announced that the sedan edges out the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Tesla Model S when it comes to aerodynamic efficiency.

Ford Pro Electric Supervan at the Nürburgring - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Ford's Pro Electric Supervan concept was spotted testing at the Nürburgring and on some of the German racetrack's surrounding roads. The concept was unveiled in June at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed and generates 1,972 hp from a 4-motor powertrain.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition

And finally, we drove the new 2023 Toyota GR Corolla. The hot hatch combines a 300-hp inline-3 with a 6-speed manual and all-wheel drive, and it's just begging to be taken to the track.