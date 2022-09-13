An iconic nameplate has returned to the Chrysler lineup once again.

On Tuesday, the 2023 Chrysler 300C broke cover with a large V-8, special badging, and limited availability of only 2,200 units. Each will cost $55,000 and be among the last 300 models. The automaker confirmed production of the 300 will end after the 2023 model year, and reservations for the 300C are now being taken with deliveries set to begin in the spring.

The 300C features a 6.4-liter V-8 producing 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque

As a proper sendoff for the 300, Chrysler has shoved its naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V-8 with 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque under the hood to create the 300C. If that name sounds familiar it's because the 300C was originally introduced in 1955 and returned in 2005 before fading away again after the 2020 model year. The engine measures in at 392 cubic inches and will launch the 300C from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds, push the full-size sedan through the quarter mile in 12.4 seconds, and propel the car all the way to top speed of 160 mph.

Loud and proud, the 300C will feature dual exhaust with electronic dumps. Upgraded red four-piston Brembo calipers will reign in the 300C with 14.2-inch front and 13.8-inch vented brake rotors. An 8-speed automatic transmission will send power to the rear wheels through a limited-slip rear differential. Active dampers will balance ride and handling needs.

Chrysler will offe the 2023 300C in Gloss Black, Velvet Red, and Bright White paint

Despite the big engine, the 300C will be a sleeper with only minor exterior changes to alert those with keen eyes that this isn't a V-6-powered rental 300. Black chrome accents, new tri-color 300C badging, and model-specific 20-inch forged aluminum wheels are the only distinct visual differences noting this is a special edition. Chrysler will offer the 300C in only Gloss Black, Velvet Red, and Bright White paint.

From Laguna black leather seats to a leather-wrapped dashboard, the 300C will be the most luxurious Chrysler model on sale this year

Inside, the special edition continues its low-key nature with a black leather-wrapped dashboard, Laguna leather seating, and a 300C logo embossed on the front seat backs. Silver stitching throughout the cabin is paired with carbon-fiber and piano black trim.

Every 300C will come fully loaded with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control.

Chrysler said 2,000 of the 2023 300C models will come to the U.S., while the other 200 units will be for the Canadian market.