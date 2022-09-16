The Lexus IS enters the 2023 model year with only minor updates. Key among them is a Special Appearance Package for the IS 350 F Sport that adds a unique gray finish contrasted by a black hood and roof.

Dutch electric vehicle startup Lightyear is working on a fastback sedan as its first model. The company has revealed that the sedan has edged out the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Tesla Model S when it comes to aerodynamic efficiency.

Another EV startup in the headlines this week is The Ghost Garage. The Michigan company plans to convert classic cars to run on electric power, starting with the original Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

2023 Lexus IS benefits from Appearance, Handling packs

Lightyear 0 achieves record low drag coefficient

Michigan company offers EV conversion for original Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Will the 2024 Ford Mustang be the last and only V-8 muscle car around?

VW's New Mobility division to oversee EV, software programs

Battery firm ONE reveals cell tech for 600-mile EVs, including trucks and SUVs

6th-gen Mustang will have shortened 2023 model year, lose Shelby GT500

What's New for 2023: Jeep

Defender special edition marks 75th anniversary of the first Land Rover

Ford aims to make EV markups and haggling history with dealership rules starting in 2024