Ford's redesigned Mustang is finally here. The seventh-generation 'Stang starts sales next summer as a 2024 model, and while it has followed a familiar path there are still plenty of surprises. One of them is the new Dark Horse performance series containing track-focused variants.

A redesigned Subaru Crosstrek is also here. The popular compact crossover enters its third generation with refinements all around, though only the specifications for the Japanese market have been announced. U.S. specs will be announced closer to the market launch next year.

BMW unveiled a wild SUV concept last year called the Concept XM, and later this month we'll see the production version. A new teaser video is out that suggests the styling of the production version will be just as overwrought as the concept.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Ford Mustang injects modern tech into the traditional pony car

2024 Subaru Crosstrek treads evolutionary path

BMW XM super SUV teased ahead of Sept. 27 debut

2023 Nissan Kicks review

Track-focused 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse targets a 500-hp Coyote V-8

35 states get the green light for $7.5B national EV charging network

Ford Mustang set for Le Mans return in 2024

2023 Honda CR-V starts at $32,355; Hybrid costs $1,650 more and gets 40 mpg combined

1,972-hp Ford Pro Electric Supervan hits the 'Ring

$25,000 Tesla or not, executive says EV maker will need a more affordable model