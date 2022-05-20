We drove the 2023 Nissan Z, Trans Am Worldwide revealed a Chevelle throwback, and the 2023 Lexus RX received a reveal date. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2023 Nissan Z both on the street and the track. The verdict? The new Z34 generation may be based on the previous Z33 model, but the chassis enhancements, suspension changes, and extra power add up a compelling package.

The Pagani C10 was teased ahead of its Sept. 12 debut in Milan. The hypercar is set to replace the Huayra, and no more than 300 examples will be made. Buyers will be able to choose between a twin-turbo V-12 powertrain or an electric model.

Trans Am Worldwide introduced the 70/SS. A throwback to the 1970 Chevelle Super Sport, the 70/SS is a reskinned and upgraded Camaro with up to 1,500-plus horsepower and a price of at least $150,000.

We spied the 2023 BMW X5 undergoing testing on public roads. Sporting minimal camouflage, the X5 is set to receive a mild refresh with updated fascias, lighting elements, and in-cabin technology.

Lexus teased the 2023 Lexus RX ahead of its May 31 debut. The photo gave us a first look at the luxury crossover SUV's front end, which closely resembles that of the latest compact NX.