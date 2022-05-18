The redesigned 2023 Lexus RX will debut online May 31 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, Lexus confirmed Wednesday.

The automaker released a teaser image showing a bit of the crossover SUV's front end, but other details will be kept under wraps until the reveal at the end of the month.

As with the current RX, this fifth-generation model will slot between the Lexus LX and NX in size, price, and prestige. We can already see a resemblance to the NX in Lexus' teaser image.

The new RX will also likely get the 14.0-inch touchscreen that debuted in the NX as part of the smaller crossover's 2022-model-year redesign. The screen and accompanying infotainment system were developed in-house at Toyota Motors North America, and replaced Lexus' frustrating touchpad interface.

2022 Lexus RX 350L

The RX is currently available in RX 350 guise with a 3.5-liter V-6 and in RX 450h form, which uses the same V-6 as the basis for a hybrid powertrain. It seems likely that a hybrid option will return for the 2023 RX, but we could see Lexus ditching the V-6 for a turbo-4 in the name of fuel efficiency. A plug-in hybrid—following the lead of the NX—is also possible, but may not be available at launch.

Also unclear is whether the three-row RX L will return. Lexus is planning a new three-row crossover—likely called TX—that will reportedly be paired with a long-wheelbase version of the Toyota Highlander dubbed Grand Highlander. The Toyota is expected to arrive by mid-2023, with the Lexus following about six months later. That means both will likely be considered 2024 models.

For now, stay tuned for the reveal of the 2023 Lexus RX at the end of this month.