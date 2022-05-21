We drove the Genesis GV60 and found it has a gorgeous design, forward-thinking technology, and smart packaging. But the chassis is let down by the suspension tuning and the price leads us to question whether it's a value over its Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 cousins.

Mercedes-Benz Vision AMG concept

Mercedes-Benz AMG unveiled the Vision AMG concept. Said to preview the performance division's electric future, the concept features a kammback design and a cockpit positioned toward the rear of its stretched wheelbase.

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak with Hoss 3.0 package at Mexican 1000

A team of Ford engineers ran a stock 2022 Bronco Wildtrak with the Hoss 3.0 package in the Mexican 1000 without breaking a part. The lessons learned could lead to some enhanced protection for the rear shocks and front underbody from the Ford Performance accessories division.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV spy shots – Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We spotted the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV undergoing testing on public roads. The prototype wore camouflage and lacked production lighting elements, but the shape is clearly defined with flowing rear fenders and a short rear window.

2023 BMW 3-Series

The 2023 BMW 3-Series debuted with refreshed fascias, revised front and rear lighting, and new cabin technology. The updated luxury sedan ups its luxury game with a standard wall of screens on the dashboard, including a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen right out of the i4 electric hatchback.

Honda Prologue teaser - May 2022

Honda teased the Prologue electric SUV. Set to get its own design but use GM's Ultium platform, the Prologue is expected to arrive in 2024. Honda is working with GM on EVs now, but the Japanese brand plans EVs on its own platform by 2026.

BMW XM leaked by Instagram user wilcoblok

The 2023 BMW XM leaked on Instagram after it was spotted at an airport waiting for transport. The production version features the same massive twin-kidney grille, long wheelbase with seating for five, and stacked quad exhaust tips as the XM concept.