It's real and it's as overly styled as everyone thought.

The 2023 BMW XM has been leaked via an Instagram post by user wilcoblok with photos showing what appears to be a production model at an airport waiting to be shipped.

The production XM looks similar to that of the concept that debuted in November. Despite the shipping protection we can see a massive crossover SUV with huge kidney grilles, big intakes, and a split headlight design. A rising beltline with a contrasting piece of gold trim leads up to a fast roofline. The XM will be based on the X5 and X7 platform, but it will only have two rows of seats with what is expected to be lots of legroom in the rear.

The production model surprisingly retains the dual Roundel design, a nod to the original M1, prominently etched into the top corners of the tailgate glass. Slim LED taillights wrap into the flared fenders. The M division's trademark quad exhaust tips now feature a stacked design.

Inside the production XM's leather-lined interior appears to be a steering wheel similar to what's found in the M5 with red M1 and M2 mode paddles. A suede headliner can be seen.

The powertrain will be a plug-in hybrid setup pairing a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, electric motor, and lithium-ion battery pack for a combined output of 644 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque, according to CNET Cars. A more powerful version with about 750 hp and 737 lb-ft will follow, though it won't use the Competition name, CNET Cars' report. The battery pack should be about 20 kwh and have up to about 30 miles of electric driving range.

The XM will debut later this year before going into production.