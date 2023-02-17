Prototypes for a redesigned Audi Q5 have been spotted undergoing winter testing. The third-generation Q5 will be the last gas-powered iteration and should debut in 2024 with somewhat familiar styling and powertrains.

BMW launched an M4 CSL for 2023, a car that packs 543 hp and is capable of lapping the Nürburgring in 7:20.2. While just 1,000 will be built, BMW has an even wilder car based on the M4 CSL that it will build in a run of just 50 cars. It's a modern interpretation of the legendary 3.0 CSL, and the first examples are now in production.

Genesis will soon start selling an electric version of its handsome GV70 compact crossover. The electric GV70 has been priced, and while the pricing is steep, the vehicle comes equipped with a lot of extras as standard.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

