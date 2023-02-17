BMW M turned 50 last year and celebrated by launching a modern interpretation of the legendary 3.0 CSL homologation special of the 1970s, and the car recently started production at BMW's plant in Dingolfing, Germany.

Just 50 will be built, and all are spoken for despite a starting price thought to hover around 750,000 euros (approximately $797,650).

The modern car is based on the 2023 M4 CSL, but features numerous unique elements that require most of it to be built by hand. The process starts with crafting the unique body elements, like the distinctive wheel arches which are wider than on the M4 CSL and require special beading and welding processes to be formed.

One the body is complete, stencils are used to manually apply the livery. Other body elements, like the fascias, hood, and roof are also painted at this time. Everything is then assembled at a specialist build center close to the main Dingolfing plant.

Production of modern BMW 3.0 CSL in Dingolfing, Germany Production of modern BMW 3.0 CSL in Dingolfing, Germany Production of modern BMW 3.0 CSL in Dingolfing, Germany

It takes around 30 staff two weeks to assemble each car. And once the assembly work is done, there's still important testing to be done. This is handled back at the main Dingolfing plant and includes tests on rolling test benches or brake dynamometers, as well as an actual driving program on the plant's own test track.

After some final checks, the vehicle is prepared for delivery which takes place at the BMW Welt museum at BMW's headquarters in Munich, Germany.

Power in the modern 3.0 CSL comes from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 similar to what's found in other BMW products but with output dialed up to 553 hp, or 10 more than in the M4 CSL. The automaker says that's the highest output for a production inline-6.

Nearly all of the body panels are made from carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic, while the same lightweight material can be found in the cabin for the door panels and bucket seats. The curb weight is approximately 3,580 pounds.