The Polestar 3 will debut in October. The announcement came buried in Polestar's first-quarter 2022 sales release. Set to be built in the U.S., the Polestar 3 will take on the Porsche Cayenne.

One of two 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupes sold for 135 million euros ($143 million at current exchange rates). That makes it the most expensive car of all time, at least for a known sale. Mercedes-Benz sold the car from its collection to an unnamed collector during a private auction on May 5, and the proceeds will benefit the Mercedes-Benz Fund to help educational and research scholarships in the areas of environmental science and decarbonization.

We spent a week with the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve and found it puts a bullseye on the luxury establishment. With quilted leather massaging front seats, five screens, night vision, and a V-8 engine, the Grand Cherokee lacks no luxury in the Summit Reserve trim.

2022 Hyundai Kona review

Red Bull 1-2 finish at F1 Spanish Grand Prix after Ferrari bad luck

Lunaz upcycled electric garbage trucks are a model for reuse, carbon reduction vs. new

Ford patents trailer sideswipe avoidance technology, aims to make towing safer

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge vs 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge: Compare Electric Cars

GM patent: Dual charge ports could allow electric trucks a lot of energy flexibility

EVs are avoiding about 3% of global oil demand––a fifth of Russia's total exports