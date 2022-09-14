Toyota has added a new model to its growing GR lineup in the form of the 2023 GR Corolla. The hot hatch combines a 300-hp inline-3 with a 6-speed manual and all-wheel drive, and we've just driven it.

Chrysler's 300C has been absent from the lineup since 2020, but it's back for 2023 and 2023 only. Production is limited to 2,200 units, and each will come with a 485-hp V-8 and a starting price of $55,000.

Ferrari has revealed its first SUV, and first four-door vehicle, in the form of the Purosangue. The high-riding prancing horse is the successor to the GTC4 Lusso, and packs a newly developed V-12 engine good for 715 hp.

