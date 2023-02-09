The 2024 model year will see the Subaru Crosstrek enter its third generation, with the redesign to bring refinements all around. What it won't bring is an inflated starting price.

Subaru on Thursday announced the redesigned 2024 Crosstrek, which will start sales in the spring, will be priced from $26,290, including a $1,295 destination charge. That's the same starting price as the 2023 model, when equipped with a CVT.

The 2023 model can be had for slightly less when fitted with its standard 6-speed manual, but the new 2024 model will exclusively with the CVT. As with most Subarus, all-wheel drive will also be fitted as standard across the range.

Buyers will be able to choose from four grades: Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited. Base and Premium versions will come with a 2.0-liter flat-4 rated at 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque. The Sport and Limited will offer instead a 2.5-liter flat-4 with 182 hp and 178 lb-ft.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru said improvements were made to reduce vibrations and noise of the engines and transmission compared to the current Crosstrek.

Underpinning the vehicle is the latest version of the Subaru Global modular platform. Key changes made include a more rigid construction method where the full inner frame is constructed first before the outer body panels are welded on. Previously, the body was made by constructing the upper and lower sections separately and then joining them.

Subaru Global platform

The more rigid design, which was introduced in the latest WRX and related Levorg, is said to improve handling as well as absorption of vibrations. Extra soundproofing material was also added to further refine cabin ambience.

Measuring 176 inches long, the new Crosstrek is roughly the same length as its predecessor. This means similar cabin space, and the latest model also preserves its predecessor's 60:40 folding rear seats. Depending on the specification, the vehicle weighs anywhere between 3,395 and 3,571 pounds.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

For the exterior design, Subaru toughened up the look with new grille bars, expanded cladding on the front and rear fascias, and available 18-inch wheels (17-inch wheels standard). The interior design mimics other recent Subarus and includes a conventional instrument cluster in combination with an available 11.6-inch touchscreen in the center stack serving as the infotainment hub. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be available.

Another key change for the 2024 Crosstrek is the start of U.S. production, in this case for the Sport and Limited grades which will be built at Subaru's plant in Lafayette, Indiana. The Base and Premium grades will be built at a plant in Gunma, Japan.

2024 Subaru Impreza

For buyers that don't need to the tall ride height, Subaru has a redesigned 2024 Impreza hatch that shares an interior and most of its body panels with the Crosstrek. The two vehicles also have the same mechanical package.