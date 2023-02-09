Toyota has introduced a new three-row SUV squeezed between the mid-size Highlander and full-size Sequoia. It's called the Grand Highlander, and it's coming to showrooms later this year with up to eight seats and three powertrain options, two of which are hybrids.

Audi is working on a major update for its Q7 and a prototype has been spotted. The updated Q7 should be coming for the 2024 model year with new exterior styling, a revamped interior, and possibly more power under the hood.

Rolls-Royce may have already shown the Spectre, but prototypes are still out testing ahead of the start of deliveries later this year. In the latest test, the big electric coupe withstood temperatures as high as 122 degrees.

