The Lucid Air, despite being built in Arizona, isn't eligible for the federal government's $7,500 EV tax credit because of the scheme's $55,000 cutoff for cars (SUVs and trucks get a more generous $80,000 cutoff).

However, Lucid on Thursday announced it will temporarily offer a $7,500 discount, referred to by the company as an EV Credit, on select versions of the Air.

Lucid's offer runs until Mar. 31 and only applies to the Air Touring and Air Grand Touring grades, which are priced from $108,900 and $139,500, respectively. The corresponding prices with the discount applied are $101,400 and $132,000.

“We think our customers still deserve a $7,500 credit for choosing an EV,” Zak Edson, Lucid’s vice president of sales and service, said in a statement. “With this limited time offer, we hope to get Lucid Air into the hands of even more customers.”

2023 Lucid Air Touring

The offer, which applies in the U.S. only, extends to the Air Grand Touring Performance grade, though not Air Tourings and Air Grand Tourings equipped with the Stealth styling option, or the PurLuxe interior package, or the metal roof option. The offer also can't be combined with any leasing incentives.

Fans of the Air looking to save even more can always opt for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Air Pure which starts at $94,400. Lucid also plans to drop prices further later this year with the arrival of a single-motor rear-wheel-drive Air Pure that will be priced from $88,900. At the top of the range is the new three-motor Air Sapphire which packs over 1,200 hp and is priced from $250,500.