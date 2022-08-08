Lucid on Monday announced a new Stealth Look for its Air electric luxury sedan. It's a darker alternative to the Platinum Look available since the Air's launch last year.

Available as an option on the Air Grand Touring Performance, Grand Touring, and Touring models, the Stealth Look comprises no less than 35 exterior changes, according to a Lucid press release.

Those changes include a darkened Stealth finish for the mirror caps and the framing for the Air's glass roof. Trim pieces around the headlights and taillights get a satin version of this finish, while the nose, roof pillar, and lower door and fascia trim get polished dark trim.

Lucid Air Stealth Look

The Stealth Look also includes unique designs, with satin black inserts, for the 20-inch and 21-inch wheels available on the corresponding Air models. Lucid said the new look can be paired with its full palette of exterior colors, including: Stellar White, Infinite Black, Cosmos Silver, Quantum Grey, and Zenith Red.

Customers will be able to configure a Lucid Air with the Stealth Look beginning Aug. 10, but production isn't expected to start until the first quarter of 2023. The Stealth Look will be a $6,000 option.

That's on top of the $179,000 base price for the 1,050-hp Air Grand Touring Performance, which is now Lucid's performance flagship, or the $154,000 base price of the Air Grand Touring. The least-expensive option for the Stealth Look is the $107,400 Air Touring, as Lucid doesn't plan to offer it on the entry-level ($87,400) Air Pure. Most models got steep price increases that took effect June 1, increases which Lucid blamed on supply-chain issues.