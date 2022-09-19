Buyers of the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will soon be able to build their own engines at the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The option will be costly and is expected to be different from previous Engine Build Experience programs run by General Motors brands, as buyer-builders will stay at one station instead of moving with the engines.

Historic French marque Delage has been revived and the first product is a hypercar dubbed the D12. The hypercar was first shown two years ago with a jet fighter-style canopy, but now there's two open-top designs on offer.

Ferrari's Purosangue will be the first vehicle with a new performance damper from Canada's Multimatic. The damper enhances Multimatic's already-impressive spool valve design by adding an electric motor to control the damper with more force.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

