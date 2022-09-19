Lamborghini's lineup will be fully electrified by the end of 2024, with the Urus and the successors to the Aventador and Huracán all expected to adopt plug-in hybrid powertrains.
The Aventador successor will come first. Already spotted in prototype form, it's due in 2023 with an updated version of the Aventador's platform and a newly developed V-12.
A plug-in hybrid Urus using a twin-turbo V-8 as the internal-combustion component is also expected to arrive in 2023, with the Huracán successor to follow in 2024.
According to a report from Motor Trend published last week, the Huracán successor will also feature a twin-turbo V-8 as its internal-combustion component, as opposed to a version of the Huracán's V-10.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
The new supercar will also reportedly use an updated version of the Huracán's platform, which makes sense since there won't be a related Audi model to spread costs. The Huracán's Audi R8 twin is expected to switch to an electric platform for its successor.
Interestingly, the Motor Trend report points to the Huracán successor's V-8 only using its turbochargers between 7,000 rpm and a 10,000-rpm redline, meaning the engine will perform like a naturally aspirated unit most of the time.
As for the hybrid component, there is expected to be a single electric motor sandwiched between the engine and transmission, and possibly a motor at the front axle to form an all-wheel-drive system instead of a conventional center differential.
Despite the impending arrival of the Huracán successor, Lamborghini hasn't finished launching new versions of the Huracán. In April we saw the Huracán Technica and later this year there will be a high-riding Huracán likely dubbed the Sterrato.