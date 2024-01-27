A test mule for the upcoming 2027 Porsche Cayenne EV began cold-weather testing on public roads. While it looked like a hobbled together Macan EV, the test mule featured a wider track, a wider windshield, and a visually larger battery pack in the vehicle floor, indicating its an electric Cayenne.

Teaser for 2025 Buick Enclave

An early preview of the 2025 Buick Enclave came in the form of some design sketches. The redesigned premium three-row crossover SUV will mark the nameplate's third generation and adopt styling previewed by the Wildcat EV concept.

2026 Audi Q9 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The 2026 Audi Q9 full-size SUV broke cover on public roads as it began testing. Featuring a massive grille, split headlights, and presumably three rows of seats, this large Audi has the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class in its sites.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will start at $63,450 when it arrives in dealer showrooms in the coming weeks. The base model, known as the E 350 4Matic, will feature a 2.0-liter turbo-4, while the E 450 4Matic will have a 375-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 under the hood for $69,250.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

The 2025 Cadillac CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing debuted with a 33.0-inch screen on their dashboards and the automaker's Super Cruise Level 2 hands-free driver-assist system as an option. The updated sport sedans will hit dealerships this summer.

2024 Porsche Macan (electric)

The 2024 Porsche Macan EV became official with a starting price of $80,450. When it arrives later this year the electric Macan will be available in 4 and Turbo grades with up to 630 hp.

2025 Chevrolet Silverado HD Trail Boss

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado HD Trail Boss joined the heavy-duty lineup for buyers looking to occasionally go off-road. The Trail Boss combines the Z71 off-road suspension package with various styling touches, including red recovery hooks and a blacked-out fascia.