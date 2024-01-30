The U.S. might be adding another F1 Grand Prix to the schedule. F1 management filed multiple trademarks for a Chicago Grand Prix with the F1 moniker. While all trademarks were for clothing, there's no reason to have apparel exist for something that isn't an event. The 2024 F1 calendar has been released, so a race in the Windy City would be added to the 2025 season at the earliest.

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe confirmed an electric sports car is at the automaker's R&D center. While the automaker is "researching sports cars in the EV era," it seems development is already "steadily proceeding," according to the executive. Mibe noted a performance EV would "have a completely different taste" from any performance vehicle the automaker's launched to date.

Stellantis' CEO made the argument that quick acceleration is actually a safety feature. The executive noted that a quick car enables the driver to easily overtake slow-moving trucks on a two-lane road. The automaker plans to launch an electric Hellcat successor that can sprint from 0-60 mph in 2.0 seconds.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford recalls nearly 1.9M Explorers for loose parts

New Volkswagen Golf R teased, debuts this summer

Study: EV charge times and cost may be holding shoppers back

Electric Maserati GranCabrio Folgore coming in 2024, MC20 Folgore in 2025

2024 Mazda CX-90 recalled for "sudden loss" of power steering

2025 Mazda CX-70 2-row crossover SUV aims for midsize glory

Ford seeks to spur Mach-E sales with fleet deals, dealership rentals